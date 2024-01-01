‘How to Die Alone’ star Natasha Rothwell shares what she’d do if faced with near-death experience

Hulu

In case you’ve been hiding under a rock, Natasha Rothwell has a new show, and this time she’s the star. All episodes of How to Die Alone, her very own show, are now available to watch on Hulu.

The show follows her character, Melissa, a broke JFK employee who has never been in love but begins living life after a brush with death. If she were faced with a near-death experience or something of that magnitude, Natasha says she’d “probably try to do all of those things that are the short-term fixes and not go deep.”

“I think that there’s the natural inclination to say, ‘I’m going to be perfect and I’m going to fix it the next day,'” she tells ABC Audio, noting that approach is actually “unrealistic.” “It’s the realization that that’s just filler. That’s not substance.”

She explains, “What real growth looks like after a near-death experience is deciding to live fully, and being in the moment and moving through the world authentically. But that’s hard.”

Natasha later adds, “You don’t want to just try to work your way around real growth, because it’s healing. It’s powerful. But thankfully … my therapist is well paid, so I’m doing the work always these days.”

