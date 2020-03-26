How To File for Unemployment Due to the Coronavirus Crisis

As workers lose jobs or have their hours reduced during the coronavirus outbreak, many Californians will turn to unemployment benefits for help.

The state is already seeing a surge in claims. For the week ending March 14, there were 58,208 claims processed, a 34% increase over the previous week, according to the California Employment Development Department.

If you’ve lost a job or had hours reduced due to the pandemic, you can file a claim for unemployment benefits. Parents who have to stay home to care for a child due to a school closure are also eligible.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March executive order waives the usual one-week unpaid waiting period, so you can apply right away. Officials encourage applying online for the quickest response.

Am I eligible?

To be eligible for unemployment benefits, you must be unemployed through no fault of your own, physically able and available to work, actively looking for work, and ready to accept work immediately. If this doesn’t apply to you, there are other benefits, such as disability or sick leave, that might fit your situation.

What do I need to apply?

Make sure you have information such as your employment history (including the last day you worked, the reason you aren’t working anymore and your gross earnings) and driver’s license number handy. A recent pay stub is also useful, since it contains all the information you’ll likely need on your employer, such as the name of the company as it appears on the stub or on a W-2.

You will also need your employment history for the last 18 months, including start and end dates and wages earned.

What you’re paid in unemployment benefits depends on your wages over the past 12 to 18 months, and payments can range from $40 to $450 per week. For more information on how much you might be eligible for, the Employment Development Department offers a calculator.

What happens after I apply?

After you file, you’ll be mailed information about the claim and the program. Once you’re receiving benefits, you’ll have to certify every two weeks, which you can do online. To keep receiving benefits, you have to show that you are actively looking for work. The department advises keeping a record of your search dates.

If there are questions about your eligibility, you may have to participate in a phone interview.

Full story here»