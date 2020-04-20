How your stimulus check affects your taxes

Aimee Piccchi | Special to USA TODAY

Stimulus checks are landing in the bank accounts of about 80 million taxpayers, providing welcome relief to Americans suffering from lost income and jobs. But many are also wondering how the checks — called “Economic Impact Payments” by the IRS — will impact their taxes.

“One question is, ‘Will I need to pay taxes on it’?” says Eric Bronnenkant, head of tax at financial services firm Betterment.

Taxpayers who haven’t yet filed their 2019 returns are also wondering if they should file now, or wait until closer to the delayed July 15 tax filing deadline.

The good news, Bronnenkant and other tax experts say, is that people won’t owe taxes on their stimulus payments. That’s because the payments aren’t considered income — instead, they are prepaid tax credits on your 2020 tax returns, notes Christina Taylor, head of operations at Credit Karma Tax. In other words, Americans won’t need to set aside part of their checks — $1,200 for single filers earning $75,000 or less and $2,400 for joint filers earning $150,000 or less and $500 for children under 17 — to pay the taxman next year.

