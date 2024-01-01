Hurricane Rafael could strengthen to Category 3 before landfall in Cuba: Latest track and forecast

ABC News

(FLORIDA KEYS, Fla.) — Hurricane Rafael, now a powerful Category 2 hurricane, could strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane later in the day before making landfall in Cuba on Wednesday night.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida Keys, where heavy rain, gusty winds and even tornadoes are possible on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

By the weekend, Rafael will weaken as it stalls in the Gulf of Mexico.

Rafael isn’t posing a major threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast, but some of the tropical moisture could move toward the coast and add to the rain from an approaching cold front.

Most models predict Rafael sitting in the Gulf into next week and possibly moving southwest toward Mexico.

Atlantic hurricane season lasts through Nov. 30.

