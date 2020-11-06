Calling all Gospel Singers!
The KJLH Quarantine Concert Series is teaming up with Hyundai Elantra to give you the opportunity to showcase your gospel music talent. Three winners will be selected and given the opportunity to perform two songs with an industry professional backing-band which will be video taped and broadcast on the KJLH Quarantine Concert Series with Kevin Nash!
The Hyundai Gospel Week is December 7-10 and will feature the professionally produced gospel songs and interviews with the selected vocalists.
Submit a video that is 2 MINUTES OR LESS of you singing gospel music.
You must submit by November 20. Voting begins November 22.
Presented by