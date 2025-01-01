Ice Cube drops ‘Rollin’ at Twilight’ music video

Lench Mob Records

The music video for Ice Cube‘s “Rollin’ at Twilight” has been released.

Filmed in his native LA by director Gabriel “VIDEOGOD” Hart, the visual starts with a view of a sunset and snippet of his song “Not Like Them,” before transitioning into “Rollin’ at Twilight,” to which Cube raps while riding a Dodge Charger SRT.

Cube is also captured playing dominoes and drinking with friends. As the song comes to an end, the sunset comes into view again, as does the Charger making its way down the street. His collaboration with Cypress Hill‘s B-Real, “Let’s Get Money Together,” then begins to play, and the two are seen as they speed through LA in the Charger.

The video for “Rollin’ at Twilight,” off Ice Cube’s latest album, Man Down, is now available to watch on YouTube.

