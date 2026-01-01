Ice Cube, Mike Epps announce one-night-only event celebrating 30 years of ‘Friday’ franchise

Ice Cube and Mike Epps are celebrating 30 years of the Friday movie franchise with a one-night-only event taking place July 17 at the Long Beach Amphitheater in Long Beach, California.

Cube will take the stage to perform some of his greatest hits, while Mike will entertain the crowd with his stand-up comedy. There will also be performances from special guests Warren G and Scarface, and cash prizes for the best Friday character costumes.

“Friday has always been about and for the fans who made it a classic and kept it alive for nearly 30 years,” Cube said in statement. “To be able to step back out there with Mike Epps and bring that energy to the stage for a one-night-only experience in Long Beach is special. This show represents the beginning of the next chapter.”

Mike shared a similar sentiment. He added in his own statement, “Every day for the last 30 years someone has told me how much they loved The Friday Franchise and how much the characters mean to them. To reunite with Cube and bring this one night only experience to the fans is incredible.”

Tickets to the one-night-only event, dubbed Everyday’s Friday: Lyrics, Loungin’ and Laughing, become available Thursday at 10 a.m. PT via the venue and Live Nation presales. General ticket sales then begin Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Friday was released in 1995, with Cube as the lead character Craig Jones, a newly employed man who teams with stoner pal Smokey, played by Chris Tucker, to try to pay off a $200 debt. Chris was replaced by Mike’s character, Daymond “Day-Day” Jones, who made his debut in Next Friday (2000) and returned for Friday After Next (2002).

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