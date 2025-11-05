Ice Cube says getting immortalized at Hollywood’s iconic TCL Chinese Theatre was ‘next level’

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Ice Cube was immortalized Tuesday ﻿at Hollywood’s iconic TCL Chinese Theatre, and he tells ABC7 the moment was beyond anything he’d ever dreamed.

“To have my hands, signature, to put the Chuck Taylors in the cement here, it’s next level. It’s things you don’t even dream of because the dream is too big,” said Cube, who was honored for his contributions to Hollywood. He credited John Singleton for his start, noting the late director was the one who inspired him to write his own movie.

Cube got his hands and feet imprinted, with his family, including son O’Shea Jackson Jr., and friend Mike Epps in attendance.

Epps talked about Cube being “the most influential part of my life apart from my dad.” “I listened to his music as a teenager. I’m still starstruck of this dude. I’m still amazed at his talent,” he said in his speech.

O’Shea joked about the recurrent question he’s received about his experience being Ice Cube’s son. “It’s cool,” he said. “Ice Cube’s cool. Which is the number one quality you want from an ice cube.”

Ice Cube later took to Instagram to reflect on the day, which he described as legendary. “Honored to continue to receive my flowers in a business I never thought I’d be apart of,” he wrote.

Cube also spoke to ABC7 about his upcoming tour, which will mark his first tour in a decade. “I think my forte is truth to power and I think speaking the truth has gotten me power so, you know, I think it’s really about celebrating from NWA all the way to my new records and everything in between,” he said.

