Ice Spice is now a playable character in ‘Fortnite’

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Ice Spice is bringing a bit of her world to Fortnite, where she’s a playable character in Battle Royale’s Chapter 2 Remix. In place of the game’s Shark Island is Ice Isle, which has a Y2K theme, as does her debut album. Players can also dress like the rapper, with options to wear skins like a pink furry pink jacket and Benny the Jeweler’s princess necklace, which drew inspiration from Ice’s looks in the “Deli” and “Fisherrr (Remix)” videos.

“I’m most excited to see how happy my fans are that they get to use my skins and just grateful to stand next to icons,” Ice tells Billboard. “I have a bunch of younger siblings that play the game and [I] also get to have big sister cool points.”

While she has yet to play with her character, Ice says she’ll get to it “as soon as I wrap up tour.”

“She’s super cute and I love her looks,” she continues.

The Chapter 2 Remix, which kicked off with a concert earlier in November, runs through Nov. 30 and also features Snoop Dogg, Eminem and the late Juice Wrld.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.