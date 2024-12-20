Ice Spice, Tyler, The Creator, Kodak Black and more released some music on Christmas

David LaChapelle

While many received presents from family and loved ones on Wednesday, some got Christmas gifts in the form of new releases from musical artists.

Ice Spice dropped the deluxe edition of her debut album Y2K, which was released back in July. Y2K!: I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe) includes five new songs, one of which is “Hannah Montana” featuring DaBaby and NLE Choppa.

Speaking of NLE, his holiday gift to fans was an R&B album titled PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X SLUT SZN. He tapped Summer Walker for a song called “Stingy,” thanking her for the collaboration on Instagram. “Princess Came Through With A Beautiful Verse. Love you summer,” he wrote, alongside a photo dump, including shots of the two. NLE’s album comes after he co-starred in Summer’s official “Heart of a Woman” music video.

Young Thug‘s Slime Season 2 is now available to stream on DSPs nine years after it originally dropped. Vinyl bundles, featuring a box set, posters and cards, as well as the first two installments of the Slime Season trilogy, were available for preorder; they have since sold out.

Kodak Black‘s gift for the streets was just that: an album titled Gift for the Streets. It boasts 12 tracks and features from Lil Yachty, Juvenile, C-Murder, B.G., Rob49 and more.

And while Tyler, The Creator didn’t release an album, he gifted fans with “That Guy,” a freestyle to the beat of Kendrick Lamar‘s GNX cut “Hey Now.” It dropped alongside a self-directed music video in which he raps, dances in his hometown of Hawthorne, California, and even attempts to ride a bike with former Odd Future group mates Taco and Jasper. “merry christmas. had fun with it,” Tyler wrote of the release on X.

(Videos contain uncensored profanity).

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.