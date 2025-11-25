ICYMI: A$AP Rocky, Erykah Badu and JT

Fans think A$AP Rocky teased the Don’t Be Dumb release date during his set at Camp Flog Gnaw. He took to the stage wearing a hoodie with the date Jan. 16, 2026, on one of its sleeves. This comes days after Rocky seemingly told Vanity Fair his album would be coming out in 2025. “Danny Elfman, he just did my album with me that I’m putting out this year,” Rocky said. “He scored a bunch of the songs on my album.”

Footage has surfaced of Erykah Badu singling people out for not engaging at one of her shows. “I’m not doing s*** else until these people stand up,” Badu said, after cutting off the mic. “Especially you. You get your a** up. Where she at? Did she leave? Good,” she pointed to someone in the front row. Erykah told another audience member, “Some n**** over here trying to mean mug me the whole time in the front row with his arms folded. You paid your money to do that? Thank you.” She then went on with her performance.

JT has had with it with the lackluster responses she’s received as a surprise guest at shows. She stopped her performance at Jeezy‘s concert in Orlando Saturday to express her feelings. “I can’t hear y’all. I don’t have time for this s*** tonight, OK?” she said. “I need y’all to have fun, like don’t be staring at me, don’t look at my crazy, cause I don’t know what age group I belong with no more. I don’t know if I’m a YN or an OG.” She added, “I think this is the last time. I will not be doing no more shows … I’m done.”

