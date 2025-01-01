ICYMI: André 3000, Jhené Aiko and Travis Scott’s contributions to those impacted by LA wildfires

André 3000‘s contribution to those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfire comes in the form of a song now featured on a compilation album titled Staying: Leaving Records Aid To Artists Impacted By The Los Angeles Wildfire. “This is Where my room used to be” is one of 98 songs on the album, now available for purchase on Bandcamp.

Jhené Aiko teamed with her Jhenetics wellness brand and Manly Handz mobile spa to give massages, as well as pain and stress management, to first responders who helped fight the wildfires. “Thank you to our first responders, those who have spent days away from their families, working tirelessly to protect us,” Aiko wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of the first responders getting massages.

After previewing his “4×4” song on WWE’s Monday Night Raw, Travis Scott debuted the song at the College Football Playoff National Championship halftime show Monday. It will arrive on Jan. 24, with proceeds from special merch going toward Direct Relief’s California Wildfire Response Fund.

“4×4” is available to presave at shop.travisscott.com; a CD single for “4×4″ is available for preorder.

