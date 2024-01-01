ICYMI: Big Sean delays album release, Latto teases features on fan hotline and more

A few artists appear as features on Polo G‘s upcoming Hood Poet album, arriving Friday. Among those are G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Fridayy, Offset, GloRilla, Future and Lil Durk, who appears on the previously released song “Angels in the Sky.”

Big Sean was supposed to drop his new album Friday, but in a brief exchange with a fan, he revealed it’s been delayed. While announcing the release of his new music video for “It’s On,” he noted that the album is “coming soon,” prompting a question from one of his fans. “Why u saying album soon like it’s not suppose to drop on the 9th?” they asked, to which Sean responded, “I gotta push it back just a lil bit.” He added, “Might need a extra week or 2 to plan.”

Another update has been made to Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign‘s recently released album, Vultures 2. They’ve added a new song titled “Take Off Your Dress.” The full album, bonus track included, is exclusively available to purchase for $5 via Kanye’s website and will later be available on streaming services. Fans will receive emails about updates to the project.

Latto has created a hotline that teases fans about the features on her upcoming album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. Those who call are met with three voices who say the album’s title. The people behind the voices are not yet known. Latto then thanks her fans for continuing to support her.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.