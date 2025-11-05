ICYMI: Cardi B, French Montana, Travis Scott and more

Cardi B says guest features are holding up her sophomore album. “I really need these f****** features. And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. … Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity,” she said on Instagram Live. “I’ll sing this s*** myself! But I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all.”

French Montana ended a recent encounter after being asked about Diddy. Joe Analoror squeezed the question in after inquiring about the upcoming Met Gala. “I have to ask. This year has been crazy. Did you talk to Diddy at all?” Joe asks, to which French responds, “Come on, man,” while walking away.

Drake and Yeat are teasing another collaboration, following “As We Speak” and “IDGAF.” A photo of a billboard with Drake’s OVO owl and Yeat’s Lyfestyle Corp symbol was captured and shared on socials. It features a screenshot of Drake texting, ”YOUNG TWIZZZZZZZZY FEEL A WAY,” a reference to Yeat’s slang. Yeat shared a video of the billboard with the caption, “Feel No Wayz.”

Travis Scott has released the trailer for his JACKBOYS 2 album. Merch accompanying the album is available at jackboys.travisscott.com.

Rob49 is teasing a remix to his viral song “WTHelly” featuring Justin Bieber, Latto and G Herbo. He previewed the track on Twitch with streamer Reggie.

Benny the Butcher‘s dropping a new album Friday titled Excelsior, which is Latin for “still higher.” “Some of us jumped off the porch early and understood the game instantly. Some of us took a lil time,” he wrote. “But some needed their hand held in every aspect and was only good at riding coattails. Then u got people like me…The Chosen Few.”

