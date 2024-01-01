ICYMI: Chlöe responds to Burna Boy dating rumors, Megan Thee Stallion teases new project in 2025 and more

Soon joining Megan Thee Stallion‘s Megan and Megan: Act II albums is the third iteration of the series, Megan Act III. ﻿﻿Meg retweeted a post highlighting all her accomplishments in 2024 and captioned it, “Real Hot Girl S***. ACT 3 2025 … be ready hotties.”

An old, unreleased song by Kendrick Lamar is now available for fans to stream. “Money Without Me,” which fans on social media say was made around the time of his 2011 debut album, Section.80, has been uploaded to K. Dot’s YouTube account.

After clips of her having dinner and partying with Burna Boy made their way onto the internet, sparking dating rumors, Chlöe has seemingly responded to the chatter. The singer told fans on Instagram, “I got a new man every week.”

