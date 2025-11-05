ICYMI: Coco Jones’ track list, Coi Leray’s expecting a girl and more

Coco Jones will soon drop her debut studio album, so Why Not More? press for the upcoming project? Ahead of its April 25 release date, the singer shared a video on Instagram showcasing her acting while revealing the track list. She’s captured doing her makeup while on a call, where she weaved the song names into the chat. YG Marley, Future and London on da Track are on the album.

It’s no secret Coi Leray has been expecting with boyfriend/rapper Trippie Redd, but now fans know whether she’ll have a boy or girl. Alongside photos from her maternity shoot, as well as one of her baby photos, Coi wrote, “Girl Mom.”

Offset is over arguing with Cardi B and her fans. Responding to blogger KenBarbie calling out people stirring up trouble, Offset said, “Keep my name out s*** please thank you tired of this circus I want out. let ppl live they life,” he wrote. “I want peace no smoke I love all bardi gang we grown man she happy let her live she don’t want to see this s*** either man life goes on we can all be friends man.” He has since deleted the posts.

Wale asked his music friends on social platform X how they “cure writers block,” before sharing the method J. Cole taught him to overcome it. Reposting a clip in which Cole shared his advice, Wale wrote, “I done talked to Cole bout the block a rack of times .. one time we try teach me how to meditate.. it worked a lil .. we made ‘my boy’ right after.”

