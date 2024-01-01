ICYMI: Drake announces joint album with PartyNextDoor, Eminem’s recent performance and more

— Drake announced that he’s releasing an album with PartyNextDoor. “On behalf of me and Party, we’ve been working on something for y’all,” he announced Friday during PND’s tour stop in Toronto. “So, you get the summer over with, you do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you.” He announced the news after taking the stage with a full set of R&B songs.

— Eminem performed some of his hits Saturday night ahead of the WB junior middleweight boxing match between Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov. His 15-minute set, in support of Crawford, included songs “Houdini,” “Rap God,” “Till I Collapse” featuring Nate Dogg, “Cinderella Man” and “Lose Yourself.”

— The Game plans to release The Documentary 3 on the day of the original album’s 20th anniversary: Jan. 18. “I’m definitely gonna start the new album and I ain’t told anybody that. But yeah, The Documentary 3, I’m gonna go in hard and I’ma drop it the same day that the other one dropped,” he said on the Tacos & Shawarma podcast. “I’m up for the challenge. It’s gonna be tough.” The Game also confirmed he has a child on the way.

— Tory Lanez is making the most of his time in prison. Aside from releasing music in his Prison Tapes series, he’s been going to school. “I know that a lot of people sometimes when they hear prison or they hear somebody’s down, they think n****’s in the corner somewhere bawling his eyes out,” he told Adin Ross. “A n**** just graduated high school, enrolled in college … I’m taking this moment and I’m taking advantage over everything that’s good.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.