ICYMI: Drake, JID and Coolio

JID has revealed that his father recently passed away, sharing a post on Instagram in his honor. “Recently buried my father, my family is extremely heart broken and I aint even wana post this but he deserves to be honored,” he wrote alongside a throwback photo of his dad, a United States Army vet. “The most brilliant man I have ever known, the world is so much colder with out you here but I’m not discouraged, I remember every single [word] u have ever said to me and I will execute !” he wrote.

Part of the rollout for Drake’s upcoming album, Iceman, has been the Iceman livestream series, during which he’s previewed some of its tracks. The fourth episode has been announced and will take place on May 14, according to a post on Drake’s Instagram. Iceman drops the following day.

The visual for Coolio’s 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise” continues to resonate with fans in his absence. It has officially surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube, becoming his first video to achieve this feat. “Gangsta’s Paradise” served as the lead single for the 1995 drama film Dangerous Minds, as well as his second studio album of the same name. The video, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Michelle Pfeiffer, hit 1 billion views in 2022.

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