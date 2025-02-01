ICYMI: Eminem, RZA and Young Thug

The soundtrack to Eminem‘s Stans movie will arrive in late August. The rapper announced on Instagram that Stans: The Official Soundtrack will feature songs from the film, as well as some previously unreleased music. It’s available for preorder now, with the official release date set for Aug. 26. Stans is currently in theaters nationwide.

If RZA had to choose another Wu-Tang Clan member for Rihanna to name her third baby after, he says he’d pick Ol’ Dirty Bastard. “You know the legend must live on,” he told People, referring to the late ODB. For the uninitiated, Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky named their first son RZA Athelston Mayers; their second son is named Riot Rose Mayers.

Young Thug appears to have taken a shot at Gunna in an unreleased song from Lil Baby‘s upcoming album, The Leak$. A song played at a listening event for the project includes Thug rapping, “Only reason I f***** with you, Gunna, it was ’cause of Troup.” Troup is the last name of Keith B. Troup, their friend and mentor who was killed in 2015.

Thugger’s feelings toward Gunna stem from him confirming YSL was a gang during a YSL RICO case trial and subsequently taking an Alford plea.

Devale Ellis‘ Zac and Crystal Renee Hayslett‘s Fatima prepare for parenthood in the trailer for season 4 of Tyler Perry’s Zatima. The season will premiere Sept. 11 exclusively on BET+.

