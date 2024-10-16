ICYMI: Fivio Foreign’s new video, Big Meech reportedly released and more

Despite controversy surrounding the decision for Kendrick Lamar to headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, Jay-Z‘s partnership with the NFL continues. Bloomberg reports Hov and Roc Nation’s deal with the NFL has been extended. Per the terms, they’ll continue producing the halftime show and overseeing the NFL’s social justice initiatives.

Fivio Foreign declares himself a “Living Legend” in the newly released video for the song. The video finds Fivio rapping into an overhead microphone from what appears to be a wedding party. “N**** this is living legend s***, in Paris on my leather s***,” he raps.

A remix of GloRilla‘s “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” featuring Saweetie has made its way onto YouTube, thanks to producer Hitkidd, who shared it on his page. Word spread of Saweetie’s involvement on the song in 2022, but the remix dropped and she wasn’t on it. GloRilla quickly clarified there was no problem in a since-deleted post, writing in part, “I wanna take time to thank my good sis @saweetie so much !! She was the first person to reach out to me when the song blew.”

Speaking of Big Glo, she shared a montage Wednesday thanking fans for their support, and it featured a video of Cardi B FaceTiming her on her birthday. Cardi then shared a video of that specific moment, writing, “Yooooo I was so drunk I flashed my titties at her.” Glo responded, “Dat was da highlight of my night.”

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory of the Black Mafia Family criminal organization has been released from its custody. TMZ says he’s moved from Coleman Low in Florida to a community confinement program managed by the Miami Residential Reentry Management Office.

