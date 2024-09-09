ICYMI: Future’s ‘Mixtape Pluto’ trailer, Juice Wrld’s two new songs and more

Future has released a trailer for Mixtape Pluto. The clip first captures him sitting and looking around a hotel room as he hears voices and police sirens. He then goes into Mixtape Pluto mode: posing in front of a car with a group of women. The clip teases an unreleased, unheard song. Mixtape Pluto is now available to presave.

The Weeknd is dropping a new single from his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. Announced Monday, the song called “Dancing in the Flames” will drop on Friday.

Two Juice WRLD songs that have fans have been waiting for have been released: “World Tour (Aquafina)” and “Lightyears” featuring Young Thug. They dropped on Sept. 9 (9/9) at 9 a.m., in honor of 999, a number Juice cherished.

Tory Lanez‘s Prison Tapes series has come to an end, as his recording equipment at the California Correctional Institution has been confiscated. Ceasar McDowell, chief deputy on Tory’s legal team, told TMZ Hip Hop that prison guards conducted a raid of Tory’s cell block and took away his equipment because recording devices are not allowed.

Jadakiss has teamed with Barcode for the Bluekiss flavor, which combines “the refreshing and nostalgic flavors of blue raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry” and creates “a beverage that not only fuels your body but also takes you on a flavorful trip down memory lane.” The drink will be displayed in ice sculptures featured in Beat the Heat ice installations in New York and provided at select Jadakiss shows. It launches on Sept. 12.

