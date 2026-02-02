ICYMI: Janet Jackson, A$AP Rocky and more

Janet Jackson‘s Control turned 40 years old Wednesday, and she commemorated the milestone by sharing special memories from the project. Taking to social media, Janet posted a montage featuring clips from the Control era, soundtracked to the monologue on the album’s title track. “Happy 40th Control!” Jackson wrote in the caption, also tagging Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, the duo who primarily produced the album.

With the Super Bowl coming to the Bay Area, it’s time for local artists to shine. E-40 and Too Short have been tapped to perform at the 2026 NFL Honors, taking place Thursday in San Francisco. The event will air on NBC and NFL Network at 9 p.m. ET, with streaming available on Peacock and NFL+.

Another NFL-related performance is premiering Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on BET. Super Bowl Soulful Celebration will bring together the worlds of football, faith and culture with a lineup featuring Pastor Mike Jr., Lalah Hathaway, Christian hip-hop artist Miles Minnick and LaRussell, who is also opening the Super Bowl LX Tailgate Concert Sunday. Jamal Roberts, the NFL Players Choir and the South Carolina State University marching band are also set to perform.

A$AP Rocky takes on the role of substitute teacher in a new episode of Celebrity Substitute, aiming to teach students at a Harlem elementary school to rap. Rocky is bombarded with questions, including whether he and Rihanna are married, before guiding the kids through writing rhymes using their own names. The full episode is available on YouTube.

