ICYMI: Jeremih releases new video, Pusha T’s new coffee brand and more

Jeremih released the video for “Sick” featuring 4Batz, a track that finds both stars comparing their longing for their exes to feeling sick. Directed by CreatedbyBlu, the video captures Jeremih and 4Batz replaying memories of their past relationships.

John Legend is featured on a track by Haitian DJ/producer Michaël Brun and leading Haitian artist Rutshelle Guillaume titled “Safe,” about building communities and coming together. He was tapped for the project after expressing his support for the Haitian immigrant population in his hometown of Springfield, Ohio. “John has been one of my all-time favourite singers and voices since I started making music. It is truly an honour for me to be able to introduce him to the world of konpa through our song ‘Safe,'” Brun says, per The Source. “The collaboration process felt natural from the start, and the moment he spoke out against misinformation surrounding Haitian immigrants in Springfield, it cemented that this song had a larger purpose.”

Fresh off his two Grammy nominations, Lucky Daye released a live performance video of “Blame” featuring Teddy Swims. It’s from his The Algorithm Tour, which supported his latest album, Algorithm.

Remember Clipse‘s song “Grindin'”? It’s now the name of Pusha T‘s new coffee brand. Hypebeast reports the “premium, high-caffeine black coffee blend embodies the same relentless drive that has defined Pusha T’s career.” Grindin Coffee will release exclusive merch at Café Tropical and at Camp Flog Gnaw in LA.

(Videos include uncensored profanity.)

