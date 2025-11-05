ICYMI: Jhené Aiko, DDG, Chris Brown and more

Janelle Monáe and Grace Jones are part of the lineup for the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!, a free outdoor festival in New York. There will also be a tribute to Quincy Jones and a performance by Lyricist Lounge, and a showcase of rappers, emcees and DJs. Janelle and Grace will perform on June 9, while the Quincy tribute will go down June 27 and July 26. The Lyricist Lounge will perform on Aug. 9, celebrating their 34th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of a hip-hop album that will be revealed in July.

After losing her home to the Pacific Palisades fire earlier this year, Jhené Aiko returned to the site Wednesday. “finally saw it for myself…3 months later,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Sometimes a sigh is not enough…you gotta scream,” she wrote in another Story, before ending with, “idk who needs to hear this, but you absolutely MUST cry about it…as often as the feeling comes.” Photos of the site show burned vehicles, burned vegetation and more.

Stormzy has released a new freestyle, “Sorry Rach,” on which he addresses accusations he deleted his pro-Palestinian post for a collaboration with McDonald’s. The song also finds him discussing jet setting, betrayal, his complicated relationships with women and more.

DDG has dropped the music video for the opening track of the album blame the chat. Featuring Bia, “Fine Shyt” sees the two trading bars and turning up at a house party. The video is available to watch on YouTube.

Chris Brown‘s “Look At Me Now” featuring Busta Rhymes was certified Diamond by the RIAA on his 36th birthday. It’s his third Diamond song following “No Guidance” with Drake and his feature on RVSSIAN and Rauw Alejandro’s “NOSTÁLGICO.”

