ICYMI: Kendrick Lamar x Buick, Boosie and New Edition Way tour

Buick and Kendrick Lamar‘s worlds are colliding once again, this time to promote the 2026 Envista. In a clip on the automotive brand’s Instagram, soundtracked to Kendrick’s “tv off,” the camera zooms in on various details of the Grand National Experimental (GNX) featured on the album cover and during his Super Bowl halftime performance. The shot pulls back to reveal the footage playing on TV in a room where a red 2026 Envista is parked. Buick inspired Kendrick’s GNX and has deep ties to the rapper, who has previously said his father drove him home from the hospital after his birth in a 1987 Buick Regal.

As Grammy winner Bad Bunny prepares for his halftime performance at the Super Bowl, Boosie is asking why Chris Brown has never headlined the show. “DO WE NEED TO CAMPAIGN FOR CHRIS BROWN TO PERFORM AT A SUPERBOWL?” he wrote on X. “SO MANY YEARS IVE SEEN SO MANY DIFFERENT ARTIST PERFORM. NO CB ? NOT COOL AT ALL ,BETTER YET #DISRESPECTFUL U GREAT N OUR EYES MY G.”

The New Edition Way tour recently kicked off with headliners Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men and, of course, New Edition. NE was honored in Oakland with a Certificate of Congressional Recognition. Boyz II Men’s fourth founding member, Michael McCary, joined his bandmates on stage in Vegas, while Toni’s set in LA featured social media influencer and journalist Kayla Nicole, who went viral after recreating a scene from Toni’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough” music video for Halloween. New Edition also had a surprise in LA, welcoming special guests B2K, who took the stage to perform their hit “Bump, Bump, Bump.”

