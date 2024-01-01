ICYMI: Khalid unveils ‘Sincere’ track list, Drake fan creates “Family Matters” video game and more

Khalid is counting down the days until his album Sincere drops. He recently shared the track list, revealing 16 songs, including previously released songs “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me,” “Adore U” and “Ground (Cotton Candy Skies).” There is also one mentioned feature: Arlo Parks. “10 days left until Sincere, The Album. Here’s the tracklist,” Khalid wrote. “The countdown has started!” Sincere comes out Aug. 2.

Westside Gunn announced his forthcoming album titled Flygod Is An Awesome God III (Trilogy). “This ALBUM IS KRAAAAAZY!!!! I had to Bring the Mask back out bc this s*** toooo RAW & DUSTY, I know the game Miss me even though my kids been doing a great job with entertaining… YOUR FATHERS BACK HOME.”

Following the release of a “Not Like Us”-themed video game, which saw Kendrick Lamar beating up owls, a Drake fan has created a video game for “Family Matters.” Inspired by the lyric “Kendrick just opened his mouth, somebody give him a Grammy right now,” the point of the game is to shoot a Grammy into Kendrick’s mouth whenever it opens up.

Cordae has shared a teaser clip of a new song called “Saturday Mornings” featuring Lil Wayne. Produced by BoogzDaBeast and Smoko Ono, the track will be released Wednesday.

