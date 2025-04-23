ICYMI: Killer Mike’s ‘FE!N’ freestyle, Quavo’s bold statement and more

After seeing Travis Scott at WrestleMania and hearing his song “FE!N,” Killer Mike felt the urge to freestyle over the song’s beat. “I woke up with ‘Mania on my Mind. This beat is so cold I had to kill it,” he wrote on social platform X, alongside the freestyle.

Quavo has only had a few acting gigs, but he believes he’ll be the best rapper-turned-actor ever. Speaking to TMZ, Quavo, who has starred in High Rollers and Cash Out, said 2Pac, Will Smith, Queen Latifah and Ice Cube “can’t f*** with” him. He is set to star alongside Billy Zane in an upcoming film called Takeover.

BigXThaPlug recently made his late-night debut, performing his songs “The Largest” and “Mmhmm” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thankful for the moment, he presented Kimmel with a chain shaped like the state of his native Texas and said, “I just wanted to bring by this gift for you.” Kimmel responded saying BigXThaPlug didn’t have to give him anything, to which the rapper replied, “I come bearing gifts as always, man. We’re twinning. I have one as well.” Kimmel joked, “People do tell me that we look like twins. I hear that a lot.”

Russell Wilson has publicly expressed his desire for another baby, but Ciara says he needs to pump his brakes. “Someone needs to take my husband’s phone right now, okay. Because he needs to stop,” Ciara joked to Access Hollywood. Noting that the fans are “all team Russ,” she asks, “Wait y’all not gon’ have like a little love and sympathy for my ovaries over here [and] for my uterus?”

