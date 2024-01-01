ICYMI: Latto issues “Brokey” challenge, Nas congratulates Kendrick Lamar on Super Bowl and more

Latto‘s song “Brokey” has been used against people who work hard for their money, so she has issued a challenge in hopes of empowering hard workers and gifting the lucky winner with a grand prize. “I hate that y’all think I was calling hard workers brokeys,” she tweeted. “So I got $10k for whoever make the best video at they job to brokey & I’ll fly u out to be in the music video…no mo waiting til ur bday to go outta town. Tag me & hashtag #Brokey, so I can see them all.”

Megan Thee Stallion‘s latest single, “Neva Play” with BTS‘ RM, is now the new intro song for WWE Smackdown. WWE announced the news on the social platform X, featuring the song in the background of a clip teasing what’s to come on the show. Meg also has some music coming out. “Stay tuned hotties,” she wrote of her upcoming project. It’s titled Megan: Act Two.

While there are some who aren’t happy with Kendrick Lamar headlining the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Nas took some time out to congratulate him. He shared Lamar’s announcement post to his own Instagram Story, writing, “Congratulations to my brotha @kendricklamar. Can’t wait to watch the party die!!!!” 50 also thinks Kendrick was a good decision. “I mean, it was a choice. As a solo artist right now, he’s the guy,” he said on The Talk.

Jay-Z opened up a new location for Fanatics Sportsbook at the Ocean Casino Resort in New Jersey. He, partner Michael Rubin, Fanatics Betting and Gaming CEO Matt King and Ocean Casino Resort GM Bill Callahan were at the grand opening, where Hov cut the ribbon. NBA player Jalen Rose and Quavo were in attendance.

