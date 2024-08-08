ICYMI: Latto unveils ‘Sugar Honey Iced Tea’ track list, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti to take Complexcon + more

— After teasing features on a fan hotline, Latto has finally unveiled the track list for her new album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, due out Friday. Joining her on the project are Hunxho, Ciara, Mariah the Scientist, Teezo Touchdown, Flo Milli and Megan Thee Stallion, who appears on two tracks. There are 21 songs, four of which are bonus tracks.

— Travis Scott and Playboi Carti have been named headliners of Complexcon, taking place Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The two followed the announcement by teasing a snippet of new music.

— 50 Cent has been mourning the loss of his grandfather. After days of sharing throwback posts, he revealed a video of his new Rolex, featuring an image of his granddad on the face of his watch. “Our time here is limited,” he captioned the post. “I want to thank you in advance for not wasting mine.”

— Will Smith dropped gems in a recent chat with Big Sean, who recorded their chat and posted a snippet on TikTok. “When you hit the edge of the material world and … you know, I call it cliff top. Cliff top is the opposing aspect of rock bottom. When somebody hits rock bottom and can go no lower, you need to get your s*** together or you die.”

“Cliff top is either you find God,” Will continued. “Or you die ’cause there’s nothing else here for you.”

