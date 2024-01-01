ICYMI: Lil’ Kim to headline AIDS Walk Atlanta Festival, Remy Ma and Fat Joe’s new music video + more

Lil’ Kim will be attending the 33rd annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5K Run as she’s been tapped as the event’s headliner. She and singer-songwriter Durand Bernarr will take the stage during the concert, which aims to raise awareness of the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS and will be followed by a 5K run/walk through midtown Atlanta. The festival and 5K run will take place Sept. 28 at Piedmont Park.

While in Sacramento for his tour with Future, Metro Boomin took the stage wearing a jumpsuit that read, “Which type of stereo are you?” Turns out, it was André 3000‘s. He wore the outfit in 2014 while on a reunion tour with Outkast. “Big thanks to the [goat emoji] @andre3000 for letting me hold 1 of his original and iconic tour jumpsuits,” Metro wrote on social media. “I grew up watching wrestling and listening to Outkast.”

Remy Ma and Fat Joe teamed up again, this time for her new video “Outta Control,” which also features Cool & Dre. She goes topless in the clip, as does Fat Joe. In the song, she mentions the shooting that landed her in prison. “They said I shot a friend over a band, and ?/ Imagine what I’d do to a b**** that I can’t stand,” she raps. The video is available on YouTube﻿.

