ICYMI: Max B, Pharrell, Da Baby and more

Max B has dropped the seventh installment of his Public Domain series, Public Domain 7: The Purge. It’s the followup to 2021’s Negro Spirituals and his first album since being released from an over 15-year bid in prison. The 25-track project features A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana and Lola Brooke, among other artists, and was quickly followed by the release with the deluxe edition. Both projects are currently available on streaming services.

In the spirit of the holidays, Pharrell gifted Pusha T with a Rolls-Royce. Push captured his reaction in a video recently shared to social media. “I couldn’t pull in the cul-de-sac. We had to just drop on the street, it’s fine,” he says of the car, which he notes is in need of wash. “The Rolls got floor mats that looked like they took four cats and made door mats. I rubbed my feet in them.” Over the video, he wrote, “Aye @pharrell i love you man.”

Da Baby dropped the music video for “Out Ya Business” days after releasing the song. A birthday release, it features him rapping in an empty classroom, which ultimately becomes crowded with students listening closely to his words. His voice also serves as a guide to the students as they go about their mundane activities in the school. The video is now on YouTube.

Residents of Atlanta were blessed a few times this holiday season. Lil Baby, Lil Yachty and their respective foundations teamed for a holiday drive Sunday, where they gave toys, gift cards and winter coats to more than 2,000 local youth. Future‘s FreeWishes provided hundreds of meals and shoes to attendees at his drive in Decatur, and Latto gave back to over 500 local families at her her fifth annual Christmas in Clayco event.

