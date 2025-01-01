ICYMI: Metro Boomin, Quavo part of ComplexCon Hong Kong, Lil Wayne’s upcoming announcement + mor

Metro Boomin and Quavo will be making their way to China for ComplexCon Hong Kong. They’ve been announced as part of the lineup for the event, taking place March 21 to March 23. More information can be found on complexconhk.com.

Alicia Keys included Solange when shouting out female producers in her acceptance speech for the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammys, and it brought a smile to Solange’s face. “Omggg this made me smile so bigggg being mentioned in this lineup,” Solange wrote on social platform X following the show. “Let me go make some beats lol.”

While many will be in New Orleans Sunday celebrating the Super Bowl, Lil Wayne shares that he has other plans. “Y’all know I’m not gonna be there this week, which means I guess there’s a seat to fill,” he said on his Instagram Story. “Shout out to New Orleans, but I’ve been working on something very special. I got something exciting coming for you, Thursday, the sixth. Until then… I’m chillin’.”

Drake‘s Anita Max Wynn Tour in Australia is now underway, and during opening night fans noticed he altered the LeBron James lyric in his song “Nonstop.” Instead of rapping, “How I go from 6 to 23 like I’m LeBron?” he said, “How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron, man.” Fans believe it’s a dig at the ball player after he was seen at Kendrick Lamar‘s Pop Out event, and rapping his “Man at the Garden” and “Not Like Us.” Elsewhere in the show Drake said, “The year is now 2025, and Drizzy Drake is very much still alive.”

