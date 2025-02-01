ICYMI: NBA Youngboy, Kay Flock and Yella Beezy’s legal matters

Kay Flock has been in custody since December 2021 for the murder of Hwascar Hernandez. While there, he was charged in a multi-defendant RICO indictment in 2023, for which he recently went to trial. He was found guilty on most of the charges, Inner City Press reports. His sentencing is scheduled for July 16.

“Kevin Perez, a/k/a ‘Kay Flock,’ was the leader of a neighborhood street gang known as SevSide / DOA, and with that gang, he committed a series of gang-motivated shootings,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “Perez, a drill rapper … threatened rivals, bragged about shootings, and taunted victims in his rap lyrics. But as a unanimous jury has now found, Perez can no longer hide behind his music, and instead will be held to account for his violent crimes.”

Yella Beezy was arrested in Dallas Thursday in connection to the murder of rapper Mo3, who was fatally shot in November 2020. WFAA reports Beezy, born Markies Conway, hired Kewon White to carry out the hit. White is serving nine years in prison for firearm charges connected to the shooting and is facing federal charges alongside Devin Maurice Brown, who is being held in the Dallas County Jail.

NBA YoungBoy‘s release date has been pushed up from July 27 to April 26, which can be seen in the Federal Bureau of Prisons database. NBA was arrested in April on charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. He pleaded guilty to 10 counts and pleaded no contest to the 53 other charges. He was ordered to give up his guns and was given a 23-month sentence, plus five years of probation and a $200,000 fine.

