ICYMI: Nicki Minaj deluxe album gets release date, Cardi B out with no security and more

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded deluxe album now has a release date: Sept. 13. She revealed the news on Instagram, after teasing what she believes will be a fan-favorite track on the album. “It will immediately go into your TOP 5 of the entire PF2 era,” she said of the song.

Meek Mill has offered to perform at the presidential debate, which is being held in his Philadelphia hometown on Sept. 10. He jokingly posted on his Instagram Story that he wants to play his 2012 hit song “Dreams and Nightmares” as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump square off.

After a video made the rounds online of a pregnant Cardi B out and about in NYC with no security, fans commented with concerns for the rapper’s safety. But she assured everyone she’s all good, responding, “It was like 9am and I was hungry …..also nobody finna touch me.” She also added that her driver is “never far.”

