ICYMI: Quavo, Eazy-E and more

Netflix is continuing its Trainwreck series, this time covering Travis Scott‘s fatal Astroworld Festival in 2021. A trailer for Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy was recently released, bringing viewers to the night that started out as fun for music fans but ended in a catastrophe. The documentary features interviews with the families of victims, survivors, paramedics and security staff, as well as audio of 911 calls and footage shot by attendees. Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy comes out on June 10.

Quavo has two new songs under his belt, after he recorded them on a livestream with PlaqueBoyMax. The stream captured them in the studio, where Quavo went in the booth and rapped over some beats. The end result: a trap song called “Nun” and the slower “Glacier,” on which Quavo is heard singing. Quavo’s latest single is a posthumous collaboration with his nephew and former Migos member Takeoff.

Eazy-E‘s son heard a sample of his father’s voice talking to him, which inspired him to use AI to his advantage. “I have a project that I’ve been dreaming about doing and it simultaneously tells you the story of his life and my life,” Lil Eazy-E told TMZ. “So, I want those times to where I can look back or have that individual talk to me and kinda guide me, and AI would be the best way of doing that.”

