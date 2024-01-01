ICYMI: Rakim wants to record “Summertime” sequel with Will Smith, DJ Premier’s new single and more

– Rakim wants to work with Will Smith on a sequel to his hit “Summertime.” In honor of the anniversary of Homebase, Will’s album with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Will posted a video of him telling Rakim he was copying his flow on the song. Rakim then reposted the clip, alongside a caption that read, “Peace Will! Keep rockin bro, it’s time for SUMMERTIME PT 2 wit me on it.”

— DJ Premier is releasing a new song titled “Ya Don’t Stop” on Friday, and it will feature Big Sean, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. Is there a conflict of interest? Some seem to think so, as Wayne is cool with Drake and Ricky Rozay isn’t.

— Ice Spice is ready for her debut album, Y2K, to come out, but speaking to Capital Xtra Breakfast, she says she is a little nervous. “I think naturally, I’ll have good nerves, if anything,” Ice Spice said. “I feel like it’s a good thing to be a little nervous, because it means you just care. I’m so eager to put out the album, I’m really excited. And my fans are really excited, so yeah … it’s like finally here. I’ve been working on it for like a year.”

