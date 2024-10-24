ICYMI: Sexyy Red, Cardi B and Davido

— Sexyy Red has a new car, thanks to her Sexyy Red 4 President tour mate, Kodak Black. Footage of the exchange was shared on social media, showing Sexyy in denial about the present. “This not for me, no it’s not,” she says, before screaming and giving him a hug. “Man, stop playing man. You lying,” she adds. She then gives him another hug and gets in the driver’s seat of her new vehicle.

In other Sexyy news, the rapper made an appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw, where she welcomed the audience to the show as her song “Get It Sexyy” played in the background. She later took pictures with Triple H, who tweeted she’ll be on WWE NXT on Tuesday night.

— Cardi B has added a new cat to the family. She announced the news Monday while sharing a photo of her and the new pet. “Meowwwwwww new family member… guess her name,” she wrote on X. In another post, she shared an animated video of the cat taking over her home and captioned it, “Her name is $WAP.” WAP, which is also the name of her Megan Thee Stallion-assisted song, stands for “Wettest A** P****.”

— Davido is celebrating his 32nd birthday with a show. The Davido & Friends Birthday Concert will take place on Nov. 21 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Tickets for the show, which will also celebrate the fifth anniversary of his album A Good Time, are currently on sale.

“With so many friends and family in the area, Atlanta is like a second home to me, so there was no better spot to throw my birthday party,” Davido said in a statement. “We’re doing it bigger than ever though, and I can’t wait for everybody to see what we’ve got planned.”

