ICYMI: Super Bowl edition

Coco Jones represented Black culture at Sunday’s Super Bowl pregame ceremony with a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” aka the Black national anthem. She paid homage to Whitney Houston, putting a spin on the late singer’s outfit from the 1991 Super Bowl pregame ceremony, when Whitney performed the national anthem. The custom look was designed by Karl Kani.

While fans assumed Cardi B would be in attendance, she appeared in an unexpected way. She joined Bad Bunny during his halftime show performance and was seen dancing alongside Karol G, Alix Earle and Pedro Pascal.

Speaking of halftime performers, Chris Brown made it clear he’s ready for his turn. After Bad Bunny performed, Chris wrote on his Instagram Story, “I THINK ITS SAFE TO SAY.. THEY NEED ME!”

Jay-Z also made an appearance, joined by daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter. Continuing their tradition, he snapped his annual photo of Blue jumping in the air; Rumi was seen taking her own as well.

50 Cent released another DoorDash ad, reacting to the New England Patriots’ loss against the Seattle Seahawks. “Hey. Sorry, New England,” Fif said in the video. “I know it’s tough to lose. Well, actually I don’t. But just because you lost the game doesn’t mean you have to lose the beef.” The ad announced a 50% discount for select cities in New England.

