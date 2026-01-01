ICYMI: SZA, Brandy and J. Cole

SZA recently joined the viral “what were you like in the ’90s?” social media trend — but with her own spin. Instead of using the original Goo Goo Dolls track “Iris,” she soundtracked her throwback photos with her own cover. “Trend had me so cooked I couldn’t stop singing it, so I made my own deep-fried Goo Goo Dolls tease,” she wrote.

Brandy will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 30. Sibley Scoles will host, with Issa Rae and Babyface as guest speakers. “Brandy has captivated audiences for decades with a voice and artistry that helped shape modern R&B,” producer Ana Martinez said in a statement, calling the honor a celebration of Brandy’s impact across music, TV and film. Brandy’s memoir, Phases, arrives March 31, and she’ll also perform at the Essence Festival and Roots Picnic.

J. Cole recently opened up about apologizing to Kendrick Lamar after dissing him on “7 Minute Drill.” Speaking with Nadeska Alexis for Apple Music, he said he regretted fueling division between K. Dot and Drake. “I got genuine love for these dudes,” he said, noting that he realized he’d publicly said something he didn’t believe. Cole added that he saw his performance at Dreamville Fest as a chance to make things right. “Now you got an opportunity to go on a bigger forum … and say something that you believe in. And in that moment, I’m like, ‘Thank you, God,'” he said. Cole is set to appear in an interview on Cam’ron’s Talk with Flee Tuesday.

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