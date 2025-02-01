ICYMI: SZA & Lizzo, new ‘Power’ series and more

Clipse and Rico Nasty are on the lineup for the sixth Dia De Los Deftones festival. The event will take place on Nov. 1 at Petco Park in San Diego. Tickets will first become available with an artist presale Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. Live Nation, Ticketmaster and additional presales will then follow, before the general sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Gunna and Afropop star Asake are set to headline the first-ever 2025 Afro+ Fest, taking place Aug. 31 at the RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C. Other performers on the lineup for this celebration of global Black music and culture include Shenseea, soca artist Machel Montano and Ricky Platinum. Tickets are currently on sale.

Another series based on Starz’s Power has been given the green light, Deadline reports. A prequel titled Power: Origins will tell the backstories of Ghost and Tommy, giving fans a peek at their lives and the moves they made to make their mark in the New York City streets. Raising Kanan‘s Mekai Curtis will reprise his role as Kanan Stark in the series, showing his childhood interaction with Ghost and Tommy.

If Lizzo‘s love for SZA wasn’t already known, she expressed her feelings in a post shared to her Instagram Tuesday. Alongside a photo of the two hugging onstage, Lizzo wrote, “To the most beautiful, talented and incredible woman, artist & friend I know. SZA, I absolutely love you and hope you know how loved and appreciated you are by the world.”

“You are beautiful from the inside all the way to ur fine a** outside,” she continued, noting she felt the need to give SZA her flowers publicly. “I ride for u forever. The light always shines on you ! I love you.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.