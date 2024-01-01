ICYMI: SZA shares ‘Lana’ cover art, Lil Baby’s dropping two albums in 2025 and more

SZA‘s bug-like mask on her Hot Ones episode this year was seemingly a tease of her upcoming album, Lana. She shared on Wednesday the cover art of the project: a full-body photo of her in the woods wearing the bug prosthetic, as well as a mustard yellow jacket and matching cargo pants. Lana, out Friday, is now available to presave.

Eminem is helping Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre promote their new album, Missionary, playing on the title with a NFSW PSA. This follows the video of Mormon missionaries discovering they’d arrived at a home where a different kind of missionary work was taking place, as well as the cover art, which is made to look like a condom wrapper. Eminem appears on Missionary cut “Gun Smoke,” on which 50 Cent is also featured.

WHAM (Who Hard As Me) isn’t the only album Lil Baby is releasing in 2025. While a guest on Lil Yachty’s A Safe Place podcast, he revealed that his original plan was to release an album titled Dominique, but things changed after a successful studio session. Arriving Jan. 3, “WHAM is more like me on some young n**** s***,” Lil Baby said. “Fast cars, girls, jewelry. The turnt lifestyle.” Dominique, dropping in February, is more serious and personal.

