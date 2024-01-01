ICYMI: SZA’s break from the stage, Snoop Dogg performs in Paris and more

Following her performances at Lollapalooza Chicago and Osheaga, SZA‘s happy to get a small break from the stage. “Yesterday was my last show for a while . Finally bout to get my life together thank u God,” she tweeted Monday. According to her website, her next show is on Nov. 20 in Bahrain.

The Weeknd dropped a 3 1/2-minute video continuing to hype fans for his upcoming album. In the clip, directed by Evan Larsen, what appears to be a younger version of The Weeknd is seen running from a black fog that creeps along behind him. He then makes his way through what appears to be an abandoned home, with remnants of his career. The post, captioned “Unprepared certainty…,” seems to tease two different tracks.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign may have released Vultures 2, but there are still a few updates on the way. Six of the 16 tracks — “River,” “Fried,” “530,” “Field Trip,” “Sky City” and “Dead” — have already been tweaked with different mixes, ad-libs, sound effects, instruments and more. Kanye’s current Yeezy chief of staff, Eric J. Cui, says there are “more surprises on the way.”

— While in Paris for the Olympics, Snoop Dogg took the stage in celebration of Team USA and the 50th anniversary of USA basketball. He performed “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and a cover of Next’s “Too Close” at the event, titled A Celebration of Olympic Basketball.

— Ice Spice reacted to Chart Data’s report that Y2K earned 28,000 equivalent album units and debuted at #18 on the Billboard 200. “Thank u to everyone who supported me then & thank u to all the new supporters…but b**** u should of seen that Boston CROWD last night.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.