ICYMI: Travis Scott, Drake, Kanye West and more

Travis Scott is looking for a college band to join him at Coachella. “Any hbcu or really any college with a band. Big or small. That stand to take on that horn arrangement from 4×4. I’m down to bring u with me to Coachella to do it with me,” he wrote on social platform X. “And possibly figuring out a way to take care a semester cause college is hard. But music is fun. :)). Show me something.”

Latto, Quavo, Sexyy Red and Teyana Taylor are among the artists partaking in the Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game Saturday in New Orleans. Latto, Quavo and Sexyy will be on Team Speed, led by streamer IShowSpeed, while Teyana will be on a team led by streamer Kai Cenat. The game will stream at 9 p.m. ET on NFL and @ishowspeed‘s YouTube channels.

Drake has a joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR coming soon, but he says a solo album will come out when it’s time. “I got a new album coming out on Valentine’s Day with PARTYNEXTDOOR. It’s called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U,” Drake said while onstage in Perth, Australia, for his Anita Max Win Tour. “And you know, eventually when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y’all. When the time is right, I’ll be back with another album, a one-on-one conversation with y’all that you need to hear.”

The name for Kanye West‘s album Bully was inspired by his son Saint. “My son was playing with some kid, and then he kicked him,” Ye shared with Justin Laboy. “And I asked my son, I said, ‘Why did you do that?’ And he said, ‘Cuz he weak,’ and I was like, ‘This man is really a bully.'”

