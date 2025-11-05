ICYMI: Travis Scott, Usher, Megan Thee Stallion and more

Travis Scott, a well-known wrestling fan, made an appearance at WrestleMania Sunday, where he helped John Cena win his 17th world title. Cena had been fighting with Cody Rhodes in the event’s closing match when they reached a stalemate and Scott’s “FE!N” started playing. Scott then made his way to the ring and distracted Rhodes, allowing Cena to take home the win.

NLE Choppa recently read his new children’s book, Cricket Stop Cricking, to Porter-Leath Preschool in his hometown of Memphis. “There’s always a message in children’s movies and books,” Choppa told Fox 13 Memphis. “That message is clear, simple, and intentional. That’s the whole point of them.” The message in his book is “to be kind to others,” he said. “Books like this can help kids become more open to learning.”

div>p>iframe]:w-full [&>div>p>iframe]:aspect-video [&>div>p>iframe]:!h-auto [&>div>p>iframe]:!mx-auto [&>div>p>iframe]:min-w-[auto] [&>div>p>iframe]:lg:min-w-[382px] min-h-[200px]”> Usher skipped his cherry-feeding segment at a recent show in Abu Dhabi. “I’m sorry, ladies and gentlemen. No, I will not be giving any cherries out tonight,” he said to fans at Club Social in Etihad Park on Yas Island. “But I have nothing but love for you. I give you my heart in exchange for the cherries. I give you my love in exchange for the cherries tonight.” Fans presume the segment was nixed because of the country’s strict public decency laws, which prohibit “acts that violate public morality and can be punished with fines and even imprisonment for repeat offender,” per the Federal Penal Code. Megan Thee Stallion shut down Slim Thug‘s suggestion that her Coachella set, which featured her dancing to some of his songs, was a sign she liked him. While performing during weekend two, she addressed the rapper by saying, “And no Slim Thug, this don’t mean I want you. I just like your music.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.