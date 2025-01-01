ICYMI: Ty Dolla $ign, PartyNextDoor, Lizzo and Halle Bailey

Ty Dolla $ign is telling fans to look out for not only one but two upcoming projects. While at Paris Fashion Week, he said, “Vultures 3 on the way, BULLY on the way and my new album, Tycoon, on the way. Let’s go.”

Lizzo has reached her target weight, she revealed on Instagram. “I did it,” she captioned the post. “Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!” Per her post, her body mass index decreased by 10.5 and her body fat by 16%.

PartyNextDoor is celebrating two recent accomplishments: His album RESENTMENT is now certified Gold and his song “Break From Toronto” has over 1 billion streams, becoming his first song to hit the 1 billion mark.

Halle Bailey has been working on new music, a lot of which she reveals is about her son, Halo. “I’ve written so many songs about my son, and I really like them all, but I’m like, ‘How many is too many for the album?’” she asked on social platform X. When a fan suggested she dedicate an EP to Halo, she responded, “omg kinda love this idea.”

Halle then teased a possible release for the holiday of love, writing, “i think i’m gonna be able to give u guys a little gift on vday…let’s see.” And for fans inquiring about whether sister Chlöe would be on her album, she confirmed, saying, “Absolutely.”

