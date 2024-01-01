ICYMI: Victoria Monét’s Jaguar Christmas, Kendrick Lamar attending TDE Christmas concert and more

Victoria Monét has released a holiday edition of her album Jaguar. A Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements features orchestral versions of her album cuts, which intertwine some holiday classics. Songs like “Smoke” and “Hollywood,” for example, are blended with Christmas staples “Let It Snow” and “Carol of the Bells.” “I hope this fills you and your family with much needed holiday cheer and the Christmas spirit,” Victoria wrote on Instagram when announcing the album.

TDE announced the official lineup for its annual Christmas concert and toy drive, and it features members Ab-Soul, Doechii, Isaiah Rashad, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, Sir, SZA, Zacari and Ray Vaughn. Joining them will be former TDE member Kendrick Lamar, as well as some special surprise guests.

Kendrick Lamar has a few songs on the list of YouTube’s top songs for the week of Nov. 29. GNX cut “squabble up” lands at #2, “tv off” featuring Lefty Gunplay is at #4, “Not Like Us” is #9 and “luther” with SZA comes in at #15. Juice Wrld‘s “Empty Out Your Pockets” is the #5 song, while his “Lucid Dreams” sits at #17. GloRilla has back-to-back tracks “I Luv Her” and “Whatchu Know About Me” at #13 and #14. The full list is available on charts.youtube.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.