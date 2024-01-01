ICYMI: Wale announces tour, GloRilla’s upcoming VMAs performance and more

— Wale‘s been pretty quiet on the music front, but he’s back to turn up with his fanbase. The rapper announced he’s hitting the road for his Every Blue Moon Tour, where he’ll perform songs from his upcoming album while celebrating the 15th anniversary of his debut album, Attention Deficit. The tour kicks off Sept. 19 and runs through Nov. 7. General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time following several artist presales, some of which will start Tuesday.

— GloRilla will be representing hip-hop at the 2024 Video Music Awards as one of the many people performing. Taking place Sept. 11, it will be her first time performing for the show.

— Metro Boomin appeared in a new video promoting WWE’s upcoming Bad Blood event, taking place Oct. 5. In it, he plays alongside WWE star Cody Rhodes as they stake out Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. “As a lifelong fan of the WWE it was an honor to work with the legend and undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on bringing the iconic Bad Blood back home to Atlanta, Georgia,” he says. “Cody’s story is inspiring to me, as I’m sure it is to millions of others and I’m very excited for October 5th so the world can see what we’ve been cooking up!”

— Blueface has been sentenced to four years for assaulting a security guard at a club in San Fernando Valley, his father says. The assault was a violation of his probation. After previously asking fans for their prayers, Johnathan Porter updated fans by saying, “Y’all can probably tell the results by how I look. They gave him four years.” Blueface’s manager Wack 100 later told fans some time’s already been served, so Blueface will only spend three years behind bars.

