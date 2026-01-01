ICYMI: Ye, Toosii and Wu-Tang Clan

After several delays, Ye has finally released his Bully album, as well as a music video for the single “Father” featuring Travis Scott and directed by his wife, Bianca Censori. Don Toliver, CeeLo Green, Peso Pluma and Andre Troutman are also featured on the project. Ye is making headlines for “King,” on which he credits Martin Luther King Jr. for helping to make his interracial marriage possible. “I brought a white queen to the altar/ Couldn’t happen without Martin Luther,” Ye raps.

Toosii may go from having your “Favorite Song” to being your favorite football player. He is officially listed on the 2026 roster of Louisiana State University’s Tigers football program. According to the website, the rapper, born Nau’Jour Grainger, is a freshman wide receiver wearing jersey #89.

Ticketek is issuing refunds to those who attended the Wu-Tang Clan Final Chamber tour stops in Melbourne and Sydney. The show, part of Wu’s last tour featuring all of Wu’s members, was missing Method Man, Raekwon, Cappadonna and Young Dirty Bastard. “We want to make fans aware that due to unforeseen circumstances, a couple of members will be unable to join the remaining tour dates in Melbourne and Sydney,” the ticketing platform said in a statement ahead of the shows, according to Billboard. Wu had previously announced Meth would not be performing, but made no mention of the other members.

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