ICYMI: Young Thug, Bobby Brown and more

The release of Young Thug‘s first album post-prison is coming soon. “It’s time. Red Planet,” he wrote in a recent post. He also shared the link to a site intended to accompany the project, which he confirmed is named UY Scuti. The site features digital and vinyl editions of the album, as well as CDs, showing fans the alternate cover art. Several box sets are also available for purchase.

“Nokia,” from Drake and PartyNextDoor‘s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U album, enters YouTube’s U.S. Top Songs chart at #10. The debut follows the release of its music video two weeks ago.

Saba is hitting the road in June for his headlining The Big Picture Tour. Kicking off June 7 in Dallas, the trek has a total of 13 dates, with Boston, New York, Atlanta, LA and other major cities on the schedule. Presales for the tickets have already begun, and the general sale starts Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Ovrkast will join as a supporting act.

While on Club Shay Shay, Bobby Brown said he doesn’t think anyone has done his music justice, reiterating he’s not a fan of how Britney Spears sampled his song “My Prerogative.” He says he initially thought she would do a great job with the song but was disappointed with the end result. “Britney Spears butchered ‘Prerogative.’ Teddy Riley produced it, but that was a butchering that, you know … I couldn’t take it,” he said. “But I felt it was a butchering.”

