In brief: ‘Ransom Canyon’ canceled at Netflix and more

Ransom Canyon is no more. Variety reports that Netflix has canceled the romantic drama series after two seasons. The show starred Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly and was set in the Texas Hill Country. According to its logline, the series followed “the intersecting lives of deep-rooted families in a town where your neighbors know everyone’s business.” …

Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud has found his next gig. The actor has joined the cast of Mike Birbiglia’s upcoming comedy Old Friends New Friends. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Arnaud joins the cast of the summer camp comedy that also includes Kathryn Newton, Lucas Hedges, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Geraldine Viswanathan and Dylan Gelula …

Noah Reid is set to join the Sheriff County universe. Deadline reports the Schitt’s Creek star will appear in an upcoming episode of CBS’ Sheriff Country as the character Dr. Hudson “Hud” Henshaw. The network hopes Reid will headline a medical drama spinoff of the series that is currently in development …

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